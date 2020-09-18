Yonhap News Summary
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 16th day; no letup in local infections weighs on virus fight
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed below 200 for the 16th straight day on Friday, but local infections remained in the triple digits on rises in sporadic cluster infections and untraceable cases.
The country added 126 more COVID-19 cases, including 109 local infections, raising the total caseload to 22,783, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). Five more patients died, raising the death toll to 377.
Seoul city to file 4.6 bln-won compensation suit against pastor blamed for virus resurgence
SEOUL -- The Seoul city government said Friday it plans to file a 4.6 billion-won (US$3.9 million) compensation suit against a pastor blamed for worsening the new coronavirus outbreak here by holding mass rallies in central Seoul.
Despite warnings against holding mass rallies, Jun Kwang-hoon, who pastors Sarang Jeil Church in northern Seoul, is suspected of leading anti-government protests in central Seoul in mid-August that thousands of people attended.
(LEAD) Yoo returns home from U.S. trip amid WTO's election process for new leader
SEOUL -- South Korea's trade minister returned home Friday after a four-day trip to the United States meant to secure Washington's support for her campaign to become the next leader of the World Trade Organization (WTO).
Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee met with U.S. government and business officials and discussed a wide array of bilateral issues, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Top diplomats of S. Korea, Vietnam to hold talks on easing of COVID-19 entry curbs, bilateral ties
SEOUL/HANOI -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Vietnam were set to hold talks in Hanoi on Friday to discuss the easing of coronavirus entry restrictions for essential business travelers, bilateral relations and other issues, officials said.
During the talks, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Vietnamese counterpart, Pham Binh Minh, are expected to focus on crafting a "fast-track" program that would allow businesspeople to use a streamlined entry procedure in exception to stringent COVID-19 entry restrictions.
S. Korea, China, Japan agree on cooperation for economic recovery
SEJONG -- Top economic ministers of South Korea, China and Japan agreed Friday to step up cooperation to swiftly recover from the coronavirus pandemic, Seoul's finance ministry said.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, China's Finance Minister Liu Kun and Japan's Vice
Finance Minister for International Affairs Kenji Okamura held an online meeting earlier in the day during which they also agreed to bolster cooperation with Southeast Asian nations for an economic recovery.
LG Chem says IPO of new battery unit could take about a year
SEOUL -- LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's leading chemical company, said Friday that the initial public offering (IPO) of its planned spin-off battery business unit could take about a year as it seeks ways to strengthen its leading position in the market.
LG Chem on Thursday decided to spin off its battery business to better cope with growing demand for electric vehicle (EV) batteries. The new entity -- tentatively called LG Energy Solutions and to be wholly owned by LG Chem -- is set to be launched on Dec. 1.
BTS to release four evening-friendly remixes of 'Dynamite'
SEOUL -- K-pop giant BTS plans to release four additional remix tracks of its smash hit single "Dynamite" on Friday, according to its label-management agency Big Hit Entertainment.
BTS will drop the "Slow Jam," "Midnight," "Retro" and "Bedroom" remixes of the song digitally at 1 p.m. (Korea time) on major streaming services, Big Hit announced on Weverse, a fan community-mobile commerce platform for the company's artists.
(Yonhap Feature) More S. Koreans take 'digital detox' as life goes virtual during pandemic
SEOUL -- In the age of the new coronavirus, digital devices represent a lifeline that helps many stay connected despite social distancing, teleworking and remote learning.
As the new mode of life continues, however, a growing number of people are complaining of fatigue as their lives revolve around their phones and computers, literally 24/7, with endless Zoom meetings, bombarding COVID-19 news and ceaseless social media notifications.
