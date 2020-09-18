Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N.K. leader visits flood-hit area for second time to check recovery efforts
SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a flood-hit village in North Hwanghae Province in the country's southwest for the second time in a month to check recovery efforts, state media said Saturday.
Kim inspected the reconstruction site of the flood-ravaged Taechong-ri area in Unpha County and "acquainted himself with the progress and plan of the reconstruction," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
It was the second time in about a month that Kim has visited the village. The previous visit came in early August after torrential rains led to the breaking of a levee and left more than 900 homes flooded or destroyed and 600 hectares of rice fields inundated.
------------
N. Korea's paper urges antivirus efforts in typhoon-hit areas
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper called Monday for stepped-up antivirus efforts in typhoon-hit areas as a large number of people have been mobilized for recovery efforts.
North Korea has been scrambling to restore areas hit hard by three consecutive typhoons in recent weeks that flooded houses, streets and rice-producing regions.
State media earlier said tens of thousands of people, including elite party members in Pyongyang, have been mobilized for recovery efforts, spawning risks that they could spread the coronavirus.
------------
N.K. leader lauds soldiers as 'creators of all miracles' for successful typhoon recovery work
SEOUL Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a southwestern village newly built after typhoon damage, lauding soldiers mobilized for recovery work as "creators of all miracles" for rebuilding the village in a short period of time, state media reported Tuesday.
"The service personnel who rushed to the damaged area in response to the order of trust given by Kim Jong Un achieved proud success of making the first report of victory to the Party Central Committee in the campaigns for recovery from disaster," the Korean Central News Agency said, reporting on Kim's visit to the Kangbuk-ri village in North Hwanghae Province.
The KCNA quoted Kim as saying, "The People's Army is made up of creators of all miracles on this land.
------------
N. Korean leader vows continued cooperation with China in letter to Xi
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un promised to further develop his country's relationship with China and support their joint efforts to defend socialism, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Wednesday.
Kim's latest pledge came in a letter sent to Chinese President Xi Jinping, who earlier sent a congratulatory message on the 72nd anniversary of the foundation of North Korea.
"Kim Jong-un in his message expressed heartfelt thanks on behalf of the Workers' Party of Korea and the government and all the people of the DPRK and on his own behalf to the general secretary for extending warm congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the 72nd founding anniversary of the DPRK," the KCNA reported.
(END)