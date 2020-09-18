Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
Unification ministry hopes inter-Korean liaison office resumes operations as it marks 2nd anniversary
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry called Monday for an early resumption of operations of the inter-Korean liaison office as it marked the second anniversary of the office three months after the North's destruction of the office's building.
The joint liaison office opened in the North's border city of Kaesong in September 2018 to support inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation after a summit agreement between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in April that year.
This year's anniversary comes after the North blew up the liaison office building in June in anger over the sending of anti-Pyongyang leaflets by activists in the South.
N. Korea unlikely to test-fire SLBM around October anniv.: defense minister nominee
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has not shown signs of preparations to fire a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) anytime soon and chances of an SLBM launch on the occasion of October's founding anniversary of the Workers' Party appear low, defense minister nominee Gen. Suh Wook said Monday.
Suh made the comment in written answers to questions from lawmakers for his National Assembly confirmation hearing slated for Wednesday amid speculation that the North could test-fire an SLBM around the party's 75th anniversary on Oct. 10.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said in a New Year's message that he would show off a new strategic weapon. Experts have said that it would be either a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or an SLBM or a submarine capable of firing SLBMs.
Unification minister calls for N. Korea to implement summit agreements
SEOUL/PANMUNJOM, Sept. 16 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young called Wednesday for North Korea to implement agreements the leaders of the two Koreas reached during their 2018 summit talks and move forward the stalled inter-Korean relations.
Lee made the appeal during his first trip to the truce village of Panmunjom since his inauguration in July, also expressing hope for reopening of severed communication lines and resumption of "open-minded" dialogue between the two Koreas as soon as possible.
Lee's trip came days ahead of the second anniversary of a summit agreement signed between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang on Sept. 19, 2018, to reduce tensions and bolster cooperation.
N. Korea could fire SLBM around next month's party anniversary: JCS chief nominee
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea could test-fire a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) around the founding anniversary of the Worker' Party next month, Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman nominee Won In-choul said Wednesday.
The remark indicates changes in the military's assessment of what is going on in the North because Defense Minister nominee Gen. Suh Wook said Monday that chances for an SLBM launch anytime soon are slim given the short time left until the anniversary that falls on Oct. 10.
There has been speculation that the North could test-fire an SLBM or undertake other weapons provocations on the occasion of the anniversary, which could be a new strategic weapon that leader Kim Jong-un pledged to show off in his New Year's Day message.
Unification minister stresses need for inter-Korean joint disaster control system in DMZ
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young said Thursday that South and North Korea should build a joint monitoring system in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) to better cope with flooding, forest fires and other natural disasters.
In a speech at the DMZ Forum 2020 broadcast online, Lee also expressed hope that the world's most fortified border between the two Koreas could be turned into an "international peace zone" by bolstering cross-border exchanges and cooperation.
"If the South and the North set up a joint disaster control system in the DMZ, it could contribute to protecting the safety of people by swiftly coping with flooding, damage from blight and harmful insects, forest fires and others," Lee said.
S. Korea ready to hold reunion of separated families with N. Korea at any time
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is ready to hold reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War at anytime if there is an agreement with North Korea, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
On Wednesday, Unification Minister Lee In-young told reporters during his trip to Panmunjom that he hopes to hold a "small-scale" reunion of war-torn families at the truce village as soon as concerns over the coronavirus pandemic ease.
"We are fully prepared to hold a reunion of separated families at anytime if an agreement is reached between the South and the North," a ministry official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
Moon says Korea peace possible without giving up hope for dialogue
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Friday that South Korea will be able to reach the path of peace and unification unless it gives up hope for dialogue with North Korea.
Speaking at a meeting with a group of Buddhist community leaders at Cheong Wa Dae, Moon noted the two Koreas will mark the second anniversary on Saturday of his Pyongyang summit deal with the North's leader Kim Jong-un.
"If (we) don't give up hope for meetings and dialogue, we will surely move on to the path of peace and unification," the president said.
