Summary of external news of North Korea this week

Kang calls for region's 'unified message' for resumption of N.K. dialogue
SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha called Saturday for Asia-Pacific countries to send a "unified message" for the resumption of dialogue with North Korea, renewing Seoul's resolve to forge ahead with efforts for lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.
Speaking at the video-linked ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), Kang also highlighted South Korea's push to improve inter-Korean ties through various projects for cross-border cooperation, which she called a "cornerstone" of peace on the peninsula.
Inter-Korean dialogue has remained stalled amid a deadlock in nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang, which has continued since their summit in Hanoi in February last year ended without a deal.
N. Korean man suspected of killing Kim Jong-un's half brother charged with violating sanctions
SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- The United States Department of Justice has filed a criminal complaint against a North Korean man suspected of killing Kim Jong-un's half brother on charges of violating sanctions placed on the communist regime.
The justice department on Friday (Washington time) announced a criminal complaint charging Ri Jong-chol and two others with "conspiracy to violate North Korean Sanctions Regulations and bank fraud, and conspiracy to launder funds."
Ri is suspected of murdering Kim Jong-nam, the half brother of the North Korean leader, in 2017 in Malaysia. Ri was taken into custody but was later released due to lack of evidence.
Trump told Kim only they can end hostility, promised permanent friendship: book
WASHINGTON, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said in letters to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last year that only they can resolve hostility between their countries and promised to be his friend forever, Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward writes in his upcoming book.
"Only you and I, working together, can resolve the issues between our two countries and end nearly 70 years of hostility, bringing an era of prosperity to the Korean peninsula that will exceed all our greatest expectations -- and you will be the one to lead," Trump said in the letter June 12, 2019, according to excerpts of the new book "Rage," obtained by Yonhap News Agency.
Trump's letter came about four months after he and Kim held their second bilateral summit in Hanoi in February, which ended without a deal. Trump said in the letter that he wanted to meet Kim again, according to the book.
Trump warns N. Korea will face 'big problems' if it resumes ICBM launching: Woodward book
WASHINGTON, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea would find itself in trouble "bigger than anybody's ever had before" if it resumes long-range missile tests, U.S. President Donald Trump was quoted as saying in a soon-to-be-published book.
In his upcoming book, "Rage," Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward said Trump made the remark in one of their 18 interviews held between December and July, though Trump dismissed short-range missile launches as no big deal.
"(Kim Jong-un) has tested short-range missiles. Which, by the way, every country has short-range missiles. There's no country that doesn't have them. Okay? It's not a big deal," Trump was quoted as saying.
Russia provides 25,000 tons of wheat to typhoon-hit N. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- Russia has delivered 25,000 tons of wheat in humanitarian assistance to North Korea, the Russian mission in Pyongyang has said, as the impoverished North struggles to recover from damage caused by recent back-to-back typhoons.
The grains were delivered with strict quarantine measures in place to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, the Russian Embassy said in a Facebook post on Saturday.
"The Korean side expressed heartfelt gratitude to the government and the people of Russia" for the support in time of difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and a series of typhoons, it said.
In 2017, U.S. fired missile to show target precision to N. Korea: Woodward book
WASHINGTON, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- The United States had launched a precision missile in 2017 to demonstrate to North Korea its ability to precisely strike any target, be it the North's launch site or its leader watching a test launch, Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward says in his soon-to-be-released book "Rage."
The move came in response to North Korea's test-firing of its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of reaching the United States, Woodward said in his new book, "Rage," set to be released Tuesday.
Quoting various U.S. officials, including former Defense Secretary James Mattis, Woodward said the U.S. Forces Korea then reacted with a tactical missile that traveled 186 miles before dropping into the East Sea.
N. Korea's SLBM test barge gone in possible sign of impending test: 38 North
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- Satellite imagery has shown that a submersible barge used to test a submarine-launched ballistic missile disappeared from the North's main submarine shipyard in a possible sign that an SLBM test may be impending, a U.S. think tank has said.
The monitoring website 38 North made the assessment based on satellite imagery of the North's Sinpo shipyard amid speculation that the North could test-fire an SLBM around the 75th anniversary of the founding of the country's ruling Workers' Party on Oct. 10.
"Commercial satellite imagery of North Korea's Sinpo South Shipyard from September 15 indicates heavy activity has taken place over the past week since the typhoons have passed, including the repositioning of the SINPO-class submarine and the repositioning or departure of the submersible test barge," 38 North said.
Ex-Trump chief of staff says there'll be 'deal of some sort' with N. Korea if Trump wins reelection
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- A former chief of staff to U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that there will be a "deal of some sort" with North Korea that includes its "incremental concession" should Trump win reelection in November.
Reince Priebus, who served in the White House post in 2017, made the remarks during a local forum, in response to an expert's view that Trump will seek to reach a deal with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un should he get another term.
"I don't know what it will be, but there will be a deal of some sort with North Korea and some incremental concession that means something positive to the region," Priebus said during a session of the World Knowledge Forum hosted by the Maekyung Media Group.
EU urges N. Korea to stick to moratorium on nuclear, missile tests
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- The European Union (EU) has called on North Korea to stick to its moratorium on nuclear and missile tests, saying that Pyongyang "can never have the status of a nuclear-weapon State," according to the standards of a global nonproliferation treaty.
In a statement for a conference on disarmament earlier this week, the EU urged the North to "adhere to a moratorium on nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches" and to refrain from "further provocations."
"We are deeply concerned by the DPRK's latest announcements stating, on 1 January 2020, that the DPRK is no longer bound to the moratorium to halt its nuclear test and ICBM testfire and shutting down the nuclear-test ground," it said, referring to the North by its official name.
N. Korea has 'small number' of nuclear weapons: U.S. general
WASHINGTON, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has a "small number" of nuclear weapons, the vice chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff said Thursday, although that number was not defined.
Air Force Gen. John Hyten told a virtual forum that the specific numbers were "classified" and in many ways hard to understand.
"But a small number is a confident characterization of nuclear capabilities that can threaten their neighbors or the United States," he said in a symposium hosted by the National Defense University's Center for the Study of Weapons of Mass Destruction.
Trump says considered sending Chicago Bulls player Rodman to N. Korea
WASHINGTON, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday acknowledged that he had considered sending former Chicago Bulls basketball player Dennis Rodman to North Korea to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
"He really does like Dennis Rodman, I will tell you. It's sort of great. I always said Dennis would be better than some of these staffs that they used to send over to get to know him (Kim)," Trump said in an interview with Fox Sports Radio.
The sudden revelation came after the show's host asked if Trump and Kim had ever talked about basketball.
