Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #LG Uplus #Google Cloud #5G MEC

LG Uplus partners with Google Cloud for 5G mobile edge computing tech

09:00 September 20, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp., a major South Korean mobile carrier, said Sunday it is joining forces with Google to jointly develop 5G mobile edge computing (MEC) technology.

Under the partnership, LG Uplus will work with Google Cloud, which will provide its artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, to develop new services that utilize MEC on the telecom operator's 5G network.

MEC is a key technology in delivering ultra-low latency data communication in 5G networks, and it is expected to boost upcoming services, such as smart factories, autonomous cars and cloud gaming. It minimizes latency by providing a "shortcut" for data transmission through small-scale data centers.

LG Uplus demonstrated the technology last October by transferring a vehicle's live-video feed to a car at its rear as part of its self-driving vehicle project.

The new partnership comes as South Korean telecom operators have rushed to develop the budding 5G technology.

Major mobile carrier SK Telecom Co. joined hands with the country's largest food delivery operator Woowa Brothers Corp. last month to develop an autonomous robot delivery service using MEC.

Rival KT Corp. formed an alliance with global telecom operators, including U.S.-based Verizon Wireless, earlier this year to develop global specifications and standards for 5G MEC interoperability.

The logos of LG Uplus Corp. and Google Cloud are shown in this photo provided by the mobile carrier on Sept. 18, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK