Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Moon appoints defense minister, state tax service chief

18:20 September 18, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in bestowed certificates of appointment Friday on South Korea's new defense minister and state tax service chief.

In talking with Defense Minister Suh Wook right after the ceremony held at Cheong Wa Dae, Moon pointed out that defense reform, strengthening military power and the transition of wartime operational control (OPCON), based on the South Korea-U.S. alliance, are key undertakings related to the military, according to Cheong Wa Dae's deputy spokesperson Lim Se-eun.

Suh pledged the military's support for "peace for the sake of the people," she added.

President Moon Jae-in (C) walks toward a Cheong Wa Dae room to converse with Defense Minister Suh Wook (L) and the National Tax Service Commissioner after presenting them with certificates of appointment on Sept. 18, 2020. (Yonhap)

Citing a growing income gap and "polarization" in the midst of an economic crisis, Moon instructed Kim Dae-ji, head the National Tax Service, to strive for fair taxation and related support for the vulnerable, Lim said.

Earlier in the day, the president gave Lee Heung-ku, a new Supreme Court justice, a letter of appointment.

President Moon Jae-in (C) poses for a commemorative photo with New Supreme Court Justice Lee Heung-ku (R) and Kim Myeong-soo, its chief justice, at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Sept. 18, 2020. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK