Ex-major leaguer White out for KBO season with broken hand

19:38 September 18, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean stint for former major leaguer Tyler White has ended prematurely due to a hand injury.

The SK Wyverns of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said Friday that White has been ruled out for eight weeks with a broken bone in his left hand. With the regular season set to end on Nov. 2 and the Wyverns out of playoff contention, White is done for the year after just nine games with the Wyverns.

Tyler White of the SK Wyverns (L) smiles in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Kia Tigers in a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

White was hit in the left hand by a pitch from NC Dinos' starter Drew Rucinski in Thursday's game.

White signed with the Wyverns in July. He made his KBO debut in late August, after serving his mandatory, 14-day quarantine upon arriving in South Korea.

White broke a bone in his right hand after getting nailed by a pitch in just his second KBO game on Aug. 25. He returned on Sept. 10 and then got hurt again in his seventh game back.

White batted .136/.367/.318 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored.

Tyler White of the SK Wyverns (R) comes home after hitting a three-run home run against the Kia Tigers in a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

