Korean-language dailies

-- DP expels Rep. Kim Hong-gul over dubious amassing of properties (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea on alert for virus spread over Chuseok holiday, as 'distancing fatigue' weighs on people (Kookmin Daily)

-- Rep. Kim Hong-gul expelled from ruling party for under-declaring properties (Donga llbo)

-- Upcoming Chuseok holiday puts nation on alert over virus spread (Segye Times)

-- Son of late ex-President Kim Dae-jung kicked out of party founded by his father (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Rep. Kim Hong-gul expelled from ruling DP (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- DP expels Rep. Kim Hong-gul over dubious property investment (Hankyoreh)

-- DP dumps late ex-President Kim Dae-jung's son (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Ruling party expels Rep. Kim Hong-gul (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Increasing paid fake reviews feared to erode e-commerce market (Korea Economic Daily)

(END)