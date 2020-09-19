(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 19)
More manpower for delivery workers
: Firms should offer additional workers to sort parcels
Some 4,000 parcel delivery workers announced Thursday they would boycott the sorting of parcels starting Sept. 21. They account for 10 percent of the employees of major delivery companies. Should they embark on collective action, the delivery market will suffer chaos ahead of the busy Chuseok holiday period. The workers have been calling for additional workers to lessen workload in sorting parcels.
The delivery workers have been struggling, working 12.7 hours on average per day, 25.6 days a month. Their workload has continued to increase amid growing demand, prompted by burgeoning online shopping. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown no signs of slowing down, leading to a 30 percent growth in delivery volume year-on-year. But the workers have failed to get due payment despite the steady rise in their workload mainly in sorting parcels.
According to a civic organization advocating for the rights of the delivery workers, they spend half of their working hours sorting parcels. It says they need at least one more employee to be hired per five delivery workers. In previous years, orders for the parcel delivery increased about 20 percent ahead of the Chuseok holidays and the volume is expected to further increase this year as more people prefer online shopping than ever.
The government has been calling on the people to refrain from visiting relatives during Chuseok, which will likely accelerate the demand for delivery services more than ever. The workers have been desperate in coping with such demand, while the soaring of working hours threatens their health and even life. As a matter of fact, 12 delivery workers lost their lives during the first half of this year. And five of them have not be able to receive cover from the industrial disaster insurance.
Albeit belatedly, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the Ministry of Employment and Labor came with measures to tackle the possible shortage of manpower in the parcel delivery sector. The steps feature, among others, employing of 10,000 more workers a day for sorting on average until Oct. 16. The government needs to provide detailed measures to protect the delivery workers from long work hours.
Boosted by the ever increasing orders, delivery companies are enjoying a huge amount of revenue while their workers are suffering from a worsening work environment. The firms have come under growing criticism for failing to submit a solution to the manpower shortage, despite the government's repeated calls to that end. The companies as well as the government should pay more heed to the human rights of the delivery workers.
