(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 19)

The government has been calling on the people to refrain from visiting relatives during Chuseok, which will likely accelerate the demand for delivery services more than ever. The workers have been desperate in coping with such demand, while the soaring of working hours threatens their health and even life. As a matter of fact, 12 delivery workers lost their lives during the first half of this year. And five of them have not be able to receive cover from the industrial disaster insurance.