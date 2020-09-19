(LEAD) Hyundai Motor plant worker tests positive for coronavirus
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- A worker at a Hyundai Motor Co. plant in the southeastern city of Ulsan tested positive for the new coronavirus, local sources said Saturday.
The man in his mid-30s was confirmed in the morning to have contracted COVID-19 and is now in good health, the municipality said.
Sources said later he is a Hyundai Motor Co. employee and works at the facility management department, not at assembly lines.
Authorities are tracing his contacts and plan to test 25 people, including his co-workers, for the virus. His two family members took tests and are awaiting the results.
He worked at the plant Wednesday when he began to show symptoms. He traveled to Seoul and the southeastern city of Daegu on Thursday and took a test on Friday, according to local health authorities.
He is the second case at Hyundai Motor's factories in Ulsan. The first case occurred on Feb. 28, forcing the nation's biggest carmaker to shut down one of the plants.
