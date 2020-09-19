Defense chief: inter-Korean agreement eases military tensions
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new defense chief said Saturday inter-Korean military tensions have eased due to the implementation of the Sept. 19 agreement signed with Pyongyang two years ago.
"The inter-Korean agreement has contributed to eased military tensions on the Korean Peninsula and trust buildup between the two Koreas," Defense Minister Suh Wook said during his visit to the Arrowhead Hill, a key battlefield during the 1950-53 Korean War.
The agreement also allowed the excavation of remains in the Demilitarized Zone, which was not possible for more than 66 years after the Korean War, he said.
The defense minister hoped the two Koreas will jointly excavate war remains in Arrowhead Hill as soon as possible.
He asked military officials to maintain a staunch readiness posture, while trying to implement the military agreement in line with the government's efforts for a lasting peace on the peninsula.
