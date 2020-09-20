Go to Contents
N.K. stresses self-reliance undeterred by triple whammy of challenges

09:49 September 20, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper called Sunday for efforts to realize self-reliance in the economy and national defense undeterred by multiple challenges from its ongoing antivirus campaign, devastation caused by recent typhoons and the fallout from global sanctions.

"Without economic independence, it is impossible to realize autonomous politics or the huge task of building a wealthy country with a strong military," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party, said in a commentary.

"Behind our republic's success in steadily increasing its power despite persistent military blackmails and high-intensity pressure lie a strong foundation of an independent economy of the people that we have paved by tightening our belts," the paper added.

Admitting that there are still many economic and technical hurdles to get over, the paper said that nothing can get in the way of the country's path toward self-reliance.

The paper also stressed the importance of self-reliance in national defense, saying that no sovereignty and justice can be guaranteed without securing power strong enough to ward off imperialists who will not abandon their nature of aggression and plunder.

North Korea has called for self-reliance since leader Kim Jong-un said in his New Year's message that he expects no easing in sanctions from the United States and called for a "frontal breakthrough" to tackle challenges.

Hit hard by recent typhoons and flooding, Kim rejected any offer of outside help last month, saying that accepting foreign aid could heighten the risk of coronavirus infections.

This photo, released by the North's Korean Central News Agency on Jan. 22, 2020, shows one of the new propaganda posters highlighting the important tasks set forth at the fifth plenary meeting of the 7th Central Committee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party early this year. The poster reads, "Self-reliance. Self-prosperity. Let's break through all hardships that hinder our progress." (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

