Russia lifts entry ban on S. Korean nationals
MOSCOW, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- Russia on Sunday lifted of the entry ban it had placed on South Korean nationals to control the spread of COVID-19 in its borders.
The Moscow government posted a decree on its website announcing the removal of the entrance ban on people from South Korea, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Russia also said its people can freely visit those nations.
The announcement was made two days after Moscow said it will allow the resumption of flights to and from South Korea starting Sept. 27.
Russia banned the entry of foreign nationals and international flights in March to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and has been easing the ban gradually since August.
Moscow has reported about 1.09 million coronavirus cases, while about 22,890 cases have been confirmed in South Korea.
(END)