Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:16 September 21, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 21.

Korean-language dailies
-- Sophisticated secondary abuse of woman who accused ex-Seoul mayor of sexual violence (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- COVID-19 cuts survivability of self-employed people by 6 months (Kookmin Daily)
-- People to skip traveling to hometowns during Chuseok holiday over COVID-19 (Donga llbo)
-- '3 fair economy laws' put opposition party to test (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Parties waste time disputing while small biz owners struggle (Segye Times)
-- Sales of Costco jump by 1 tln won while big-box stores under restraints (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Son Heung-min becomes 1st Asian to explode for 4 goals in single EPL game (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Rep. Park Duk-hyum crippled bill on preventing price-fixing by builders (Hankyoreh)
-- 6-month experiment on working from home during COVID-19 (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Welfare cash handouts jump 55 pct in past 4 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Tax money being wasted on 30 tln-won job creation project (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Daily infections drop below 100 after 38 days (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Level 2 social distancing extended for another week (Korea Herald)
-- Young people react negatively to Moon's 'fairness' message (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK