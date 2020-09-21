Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 21.
Korean-language dailies
-- Sophisticated secondary abuse of woman who accused ex-Seoul mayor of sexual violence (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- COVID-19 cuts survivability of self-employed people by 6 months (Kookmin Daily)
-- People to skip traveling to hometowns during Chuseok holiday over COVID-19 (Donga llbo)
-- '3 fair economy laws' put opposition party to test (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Parties waste time disputing while small biz owners struggle (Segye Times)
-- Sales of Costco jump by 1 tln won while big-box stores under restraints (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Son Heung-min becomes 1st Asian to explode for 4 goals in single EPL game (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Rep. Park Duk-hyum crippled bill on preventing price-fixing by builders (Hankyoreh)
-- 6-month experiment on working from home during COVID-19 (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Welfare cash handouts jump 55 pct in past 4 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Tax money being wasted on 30 tln-won job creation project (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Daily infections drop below 100 after 38 days (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Level 2 social distancing extended for another week (Korea Herald)
-- Young people react negatively to Moon's 'fairness' message (Korea Times)
