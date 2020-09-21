Korean-language dailies

-- Sophisticated secondary abuse of woman who accused ex-Seoul mayor of sexual violence (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- COVID-19 cuts survivability of self-employed people by 6 months (Kookmin Daily)

-- People to skip traveling to hometowns during Chuseok holiday over COVID-19 (Donga llbo)

-- '3 fair economy laws' put opposition party to test (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Parties waste time disputing while small biz owners struggle (Segye Times)

-- Sales of Costco jump by 1 tln won while big-box stores under restraints (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Son Heung-min becomes 1st Asian to explode for 4 goals in single EPL game (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Rep. Park Duk-hyum crippled bill on preventing price-fixing by builders (Hankyoreh)

-- 6-month experiment on working from home during COVID-19 (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Welfare cash handouts jump 55 pct in past 4 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Tax money being wasted on 30 tln-won job creation project (Korea Economic Daily)

