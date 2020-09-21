(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 21)
Short of disciplinary action
: Expelled lawmaker faces call to step down
The ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) expelled Rep. Kim Hong-gul, the third son of the late President Kim Dae-jung, Friday, for allegedly underreporting his assets. The move came two days after the party set up an ethics inspection body to look into allegations of wrongdoings by its members.
Kim's expulsion was made swiftly, without an in-depth investigation, reflecting new DPK Chairman Lee Nak-yon's determination to get tough with those involved in any misdeeds. He is seeking to improve the tainted image of the governing party, which has been mired in a series of corruption and illicit activities allegations.
Lee, a presidential hopeful, is taking the lead in enforcing discipline among his party's legislators in a bid to ensure President Moon's promises of equal opportunities, fair procedures and just outcomes. And yet, the Moon administration and the DPK are provoking public anger because they have continued to shout only empty slogans.
The party has also been dogged by embezzlement and accounting fraud charges brought against Rep. Youn Mee-hyang, who was indicted for misappropriating donations and public funds for Korean victims of wartime sex slavery committed by Japanese troops before and during World War II. Youn, former activist advocating for the victims, has denied all of the charges, but has damaged her party's reputation to a large extent. On Wednesday, the DPK suspended her party membership.
Against this backdrop, Lee must have felt a sense of crisis. He played hardball against Rep. Kim who omitted a purchase right to an apartment in his mandatory assets and property filing with the election watchdog in the run-up to the April 15 general election. If the allegations are confirmed, Kim may lose his seat.
People have also raised a question: How could Kim buy three high-priced homes in Seoul although he has held no specific job for a long time? He has refused to follow his party's call on multiple home owners to sell property in which they do not live. He even donated a home to his son to avoid property holding taxes.
The action against Kim was inevitable. But it is insufficient, given the serious nature of the allegations. The party cannot deflect criticism that it has played tricks just to save face.
Kim has now become an independent lawmaker after he was kicked out of the DPK. He managed to evade any probe by the party, and that is why the opposition parties, including the People Power Party, are demanding that Kim should be referred to the National Assembly Special Committee on Ethics for a proper investigation. They are calling for the Assembly to strip him of his seat if his alleged misdeeds are found to be true.
The DPK cannot evade its responsibility for not using a rigorous vetting process to ferret out unqualified candidates such as Kim in the elections. The party might have chosen Kim to attract voters in the North and South Jeolla provinces, the home of Korea's liberal politics, which was a strong power base for Kim's father and Nobel Peace Prize laureate. The party has to pay the price for its poor job.
