(LEAD) Exports rise 3.6 pct in first 20 days of September
(ATTN: UPDATES with details)
SEJONG, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 3.6 percent on-year in the first 20 days of September, thanks to a sharp gain in exports of semiconductors, customs data showed Monday.
The nation's outbound shipments stood at US$29.6 billion in the Sept. 1-20 period, up $1.02 billion from a year ago, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
The average daily exports during the 20-day period, however, dropped 9.8 percent.
The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted trade and halted production around the globe, with a rising number of countries fully closing their borders.
Exports of semiconductors jumped 25.3 percent on-year in the 20-day period, according to the data.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)