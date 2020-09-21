Monday's weather forecast
09:04 September 21, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/14 Sunny 0
Incheon 23/15 Sunny 0
Suwon 24/13 Sunny 10
Cheongju 24/14 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 24/12 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 24/09 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 23/13 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 25/13 Sunny 10
Gwangju 25/15 Sunny 0
Jeju 25/19 Sunny 0
Daegu 24/12 Cloudy 20
Busan 24/16 Cloudy 20
(END)