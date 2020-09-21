Go to Contents
Monday's weather forecast

09:04 September 21, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/14 Sunny 0

Incheon 23/15 Sunny 0

Suwon 24/13 Sunny 10

Cheongju 24/14 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 24/12 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 24/09 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 23/13 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 25/13 Sunny 10

Gwangju 25/15 Sunny 0

Jeju 25/19 Sunny 0

Daegu 24/12 Cloudy 20

Busan 24/16 Cloudy 20

(END)

