SK Telecom to release remote education service next year amid pandemic
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., the top mobile operator in South Korea, said Monday it will offer a remote education service early next year for students stuck at home amid the pandemic.
The service will be developed in partnership with the Gwangju Metropolitan Office of Education to be used by around 20,000 students at 312 schools in the city, some 300 kilometers south of the capital, according to SK Telecom.
The mobile carrier said the service, based on the mobile carrier's existing MeetUs video conference platform, will make use of 5G and AI technology to ensure high-quality video conferences and offer other educational features, such as surveys and tests.
The telecom operator aims to provide the service for the first semester next year, which usually falls around early March in South Korea.
SK Telecom's announcement comes as South Korea has introduced a mix of in-person and virtual school classes in line with the country's strict social distancing scheme to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Other rival telecom operators have also entered the remote education market, with LG Uplus Corp. introducing a mobile education app for elementary school students earlier this month.
