Upstart K League club looking to become 'dark horse' in final stretch of season
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- It took Gwangju FC four matches to score their first goal of the 2020 K League 1 season, and five matches to record their first win.
Having just earned their promotion from the K League 2, Gwangju FC looked out of their depth at times. But now, they find themselves among the big boys in the top division for the final stretch of the season. And their coach Park Jin-sup said his squad won't back down easily against anyone.
Gwangju defeated Seongnam FC 2-0 on Sunday to jump two spots to lock down the sixth and the final place in "Final A," the upper tier of the K League 1 under the split system. The bottom six clubs were paired into Final B. The 12 teams will close out the season by playing five matches within their own group.
Gwangju were ranked eighth heading into Sunday's match. They needed to win their match and have Gangwon FC and FC Seoul, sixth and seventh before Sunday, lose or have a draw in theirs.
With all matches kicking off at 3 p.m., Felipe and Doo Hyeon-seok scored a goal apiece to ensure Gwangju did their part. Gangwon blew their 1-0 lead and fell to Suwon Samsung Bluewings 2-1. FC Seoul settled for a 0-0 draw with Daegu FC.
Everything fell into place for Park. Gwangju and FC Seoul both ended with 25 points, but Gwangju finished ahead thanks to the goals scored edge, 28-19.
Park said afterward he tried not to worry about other scores.
"I just wanted to focus on our match at hand, and all I was thinking about was we had to win," Park said Sunday. "My message to the team before the match was that, since we've come this far, we just have to concentrate on this match and not think about whatever happened earlier in the season. And the players accomplished such a difficult task."
Gwangju earned their promotion by winning the K League 2 last season, thus returning to the top competition after three years away. But they went winless in their first four matches while managing just one goal in the process.
Gwangju then reeled off three straight wins, only to follow that with a six-match winless slide. In all, they went through four different winless streaks of at least three matches, but they picked the perfect time to snap the latest one. Gwangju's victory on Sunday was their first since Aug. 1
Park said injuries to key players, Willyan da Silva Barbosa and Eom Won-sang, slowed the team's offense earlier in the season.
"In their absence, I experimented with different tactics, and results weren't great," Park recalled. "Once those two players came back, we became a much more cohesive unit."
The clubs in Final A are guaranteed to finish no lower than sixth. By assuring themselves at least another season in the top division, Gwangju have already accomplished their preseason goal. They'll now be playing with house money, looking to slay giants that are on the horizon.
"This will obviously be a difficult stretch for us, going up against these powerful clubs," Park said. "But we'll try to be a dark horse and not be pushed around so easily."
There is more than just pride on the line for Gwangju. As unlikely as it seems, they still have a chance to reach the playoffs for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League, the continent's top club competition, next season.
The K League 1 champion and the South Korean FA Cup winner will qualify for the AFC Champions League's group stage. The runner-up and the third-place club in the K League 1 will reach the AFC Champions League playoffs. And there are some twists to that arrangement this season.
Pohang Steelers and Sangju Sangmu are battling for third place, with the clubs tied in points at 38 and Pohang ahead 41-29 in the goals scored tiebreaker. But if Sangju end up in third place, they will not be eligible for the AFC Champions League because they're made up of conscripted players completing their mandatory military service.
In this case, the fourth-place team will instead move on to the AFC Champions League playoffs.
But this year, that fourth-place team may also be the FA Cup champion, with Pohang scheduled to play in the semifinals against Ulsan Hyundai FC on Wednesday. If Pohang win the FA Cup but finish in fourth place in the K League 1 behind Sangju, then the fifth-ranked team will earn the ticket to the AFC playoffs.
Gwangju sit six points behind Daegu FC for fifth, well within striking distance, but coach Park isn't allowing himself to look that far down the road.
"At the start of the year, I wasn't even thinking about competing in Final A, let alone the AFC Champions League," he said. "I only want to see how well we can hold our own against some of the top teams, and how much higher we can go from here."
