Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military reshuffle

South Korea replaces Army, Air Force chiefs

10:11 September 21, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- Ground Forces Command chief Nam Yeong-shin was tapped as the new Army chief of staff to replace Suh Wook, who became the defense minister, the defense ministry said Monday.

Lee Seong-yong, chief directorate of strategic planning of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), was also named to succeed Won In-choul as Air Force chief of staff, according to the ministry. Won was nominated to become the JCS chairman.

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK