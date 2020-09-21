Surging KT Wiz looking to extend winning streak in KBO
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- Don't look now, but here come the KT Wiz.
Now in their sixth season in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), the Wiz are in the thick of a "hold tight or you'll fall off" pennant race, well positioned to qualify for their first postseason.
Since getting blanked by the Samsung Lions 7-0 last Tuesday, the Wiz reeled off five consecutive wins, outscoring teams 34-12 with a couple of shutouts. The league's longest active winning streak bolted the Wiz from fifth at the start of last week to third at the end of Sunday. They've never ranked this high at any point in franchise history. They're also just 3.5 games out of first place, held down by the NC Dinos.
With contenders having between 27 and 35 games remaining, the battle is still too tight to call. As close as the Wiz are to the top, they're also only three games ahead of the Doosan Bears for the fifth and final playoff spot. Teams will reach deep into their bags of cliches as they try to take it one game at a time and give their 110 percent.
To open a new week, the Wiz will ride their winning streak to Busan for a two-game set against the Lotte Giants on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Giants dropped both games of a doubleheader versus the Dinos on Sunday to fall 3.5 games out of a playoff spot. There is still too much baseball left for the Giants to be ruled out, and they are also one of only three teams to have a winning record against the Wiz this season, at 7-3.
If the Wiz survive that trip, it will be a four-game homestand against other playoff hopefuls: the sixth-place Kia Tigers on Thursday-Friday, and then the fourth-ranked LG Twins on the weekend.
The Wiz have gone 7-5 against the Tigers but 4-5 against the Twins.
During that Thursday-Friday series, the Wiz may run into Tigers' ace Aaron Brooks, who has been dominant in September. He has won all four starts this month and has allowed just three earned runs in 28 1/3 innings for a 0.95 ERA. Brooks last pitched Saturday, when he held the Hanwha Eagles scoreless over seven innings and struck out nine.
In his only other meeting against the Wiz on June 10, Brooks tossed five shutout innings, giving up just three hits and striking out three.
Elsewhere in the KBO this week, the Dinos will get two of the league's three worst clubs this week, as they try to stay on top. They play the Samsung Lions on Tuesday-Wednesday and then the Hanwha Eagles on the weekend.
The Kiwoom Heroes will visit the Tigers on Tuesday-Wednesday in a series with major pennant race implications. Then the SK Wyverns, who came back down to earth after a season-high six-game winning streak, await the Heroes for Thursday-Friday.
The Twins have fallen from second place to fourth place on the heels of their 4-6 stretch, which included some late-inning bullpen meltdowns. Facing the Wyverns on Tuesday and Wednesday just may be the antidote for the Twins' recent woes. The Twins have won 11 out of 13 meetings with the Wyverns this year.
