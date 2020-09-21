Surging KT Wiz looking to extend winning streak in KBO

To open a new week, the Wiz will ride their winning streak to Busan for a two-game set against the Lotte Giants on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Giants dropped both games of a doubleheader versus the Dinos on Sunday to fall 3.5 games out of a playoff spot. There is still too much baseball left for the Giants to be ruled out, and they are also one of only three teams to have a winning record against the Wiz this season, at 7-3.