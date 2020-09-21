Hyundai E&C-led consortium wins US$573 mln deal from Philippines
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. said Monday its consortium has clinched a US$573 million railway project from the Philippines.
Under the deal with the Department of Transportation, the Hyundai E&C consortium will build a 17-kilometer-long viaduct and two stations.
Hyundai E&C said it will take 48 months to complete the project.
Hyundai E&C has a 57.5 percent stake worth $330 million in the project, while the rest is held by the Phillipine engineering company Megawide Construction Corp. and South Korea's Dong-Ah Geological Engineering Co.
The deal is part of a 53-km-long railway project that will connect Malolos to Clark economic zone in the Philippines.
