Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Lee In-young #Russia

Unification minister calls for Russia's 'constructive' cooperation in inter-Korean relations

15:02 September 21, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young on Monday asked Russia to play a "constructive" role in moving stalled inter-Korean relations forward and building a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Lee made the request during his first meeting with Russian Ambassador to Seoul Andrey B. Kulik sine his inauguration in July, also stressing the need for Moscow's cooperation in pursuing three-way projects involving the two Koreas and Russia that he said would contribute to peace and prosperity in the Northeast Asian and Eurasian regions.

"I appreciate the friendship and solidarity that (your country) has shown so far and ask for constructive cooperation for peace on the Korean Peninsula," Lee said.

"I believe that the three-way cooperation involving the South, the North and Russia is an important matter that can contribute to peace and co-prosperity in the Northeast Asian and Eurasian regions," he added.

Lee reaffirmed his will to push for cooperative projects with North Korea in areas where they are possible right now, saying joint efforts in the humanitarian area will be one of them.

"I am confident that consistent efforts on such a small-scale approach could lead to the time of trust and faith. In this process, cooperation from the international community, especially from Russia, is a must."

The Russian ambassador voiced support for dialogue between the two Koreas, saying, in particular, that cross-border exchanges can play a "very important" role in resolving Korean Peninsula issues.

Unification Minister Lee In-young (R) bumps fists with Russian Ambassador to South Korea Andrey Kulik during their meeting at Lee's office in Seoul on Sept. 21, 2020. (Yonhap)

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK