Rosneft says it did not sell any oil products to North Korea in 2018-2019
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- Russian energy giant Rosneft said Monday that it has neither sold any oil products to North Korea nor conducted any commercial activity in the country in the 2018-2019 period.
The company also underscored its "strict compliance with Russian and international law," stressing that it has not been involved in any illegal activity amid U.N. Security Council sanctions that restrict oil exports to Pyongyang.
Rosneft's annual reports for 2018 and 2019 also showed no commercial activity with North Korea, reaffirming that it had been in compliance with the international sanctions regime.
"Rosneft does not supply North Korea and does not conduct any commercial activity in that country," the company said in a statement.
"As a public company and one of the leaders in the global energy industry, Rosneft operates in strict compliance with Russian and international law, corporate standards, and in the interests of its shareholders," it said.
