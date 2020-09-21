Go to Contents
Suga hopes for 'forward-looking' ties with S. Korea in letter to President Moon

16:33 September 21, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- Japan's new prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, described South Korea as an "important neighbor" and voiced hope for "forward-looking" bilateral ties in his recent letter to President Moon Jae-in, Cheong Wa Dae said Monday.

Suga sent a reply to Moon on Saturday for his congratulatory message, as he was sworn in as the successor of Shinzo Abe, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

A combined image of South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. (Yonhap)

