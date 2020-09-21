Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
Suga hopes for 'forward-looking' ties with S. Korea in letter to President Moon
SEOUL -- Japan's new prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, expressed hope for "forward-looking" relations with South Korea as "important neighbors" in his recent letter to President Moon Jae-in, Cheong Wa Dae said Monday.
Suga sent a reply to Moon on Saturday for his congratulatory message, as he was sworn in as the successor of Shinzo Abe, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
--------------------------
COVID-19 reinfection case indicates possible repeated infection like flu: KDCA
SEOUL -- A suspected case of new coronavirus reinfection in South Korea could indicate that a person could contract COVID-19 repeatedly like influenza, health authorities said Monday.
A female Seoul resident in her 20s tested positive for the virus in March and was confirmed to be infected again in early April after recovery, in what may be the country's first case of COVID-19 reinfection.
--------------------------
Defense ministry to maintain restrictions on troop vacation over virus pandemic
SEOUL -- The defense ministry decided to keep restrictions on leave for soldiers in place for another week in an effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, officials said Monday.
Last month, the ministry imposed the ban on vacation and restricted their off-installation movement, as the country saw a surge in COVID-19 infections. But it eased rules earlier this month to allow vacation for new recruits and those who have not traveled off base for a long time.
--------------------------
Moon urges continued push for reform of prosecution, police, state spy agency
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in called Monday on the government to step up efforts to complete its drive to reform South Korea's prosecution service, police and state intelligence agency.
He was speaking at his first Cheong Wa Dae meeting in 1 1/2 years on a related strategy with government ministers and senior ruling Democratic Party (DP) officials.
---------------------------
Samsung relegated to 3rd spot in Q2 Indonesian smartphone market: report
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. lost its status as the top smartphone vendor in the Indonesian smartphone market in the second quarter of the year, dropping to the third spot, a report showed Monday, as Chinese brands expanded their presence with budget devices.
Samsung clinched a market share of 19.6 percent in the Southeast Asian country in the April-June period, down from 27 percent a year ago when it was the top smartphone vendor in Indonesia, according to industry tracker Counterpoint Research.
--------------------------
IHO's expected new numerical system likely to help resolve East Sea naming dispute
SEOUL -- An international organization on maritime data is expected to adopt a decision later this year to refer to all seas by numbers, rather than specific names, officials said Monday, a move expected to affect a long-running dispute between South Korea and Japan over what to call the East Sea.
The International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) plans to brief its member states on the results of discussions about how to revise the "future of limits on oceans and seas," known as "S-23," at the upcoming general assembly slated for Nov. 16, according to foreign ministry officials and the IHO website.
---------------------------
Unification minister calls for Russia's 'constructive' cooperation in inter-Korean relations
SEOUL-- Unification Minister Lee In-young on Monday asked Russia to play a "constructive" role in moving stalled inter-Korean relations forward and building a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.
Lee made the request during his first meeting with Russian Ambassador to Seoul Andrey B. Kulik sine his inauguration in July, also stressing the need for Moscow's cooperation in pursuing three-way projects involving the two Koreas and Russia that he said would contribute to peace and prosperity in the Northeast Asian and Eurasian regions.
----------------------------
6 more USFK-related Americans test positive for new coronavirus
SEOUL -- Three American service members and three others affiliated with the U.S. military have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon arrival in South Korea earlier this month, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday.
Two service members arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on government chartered flights, while another service member, one civilian employee and two dependents arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of the capital, on commercial flights, according to the U.S. military.
-----------------------------
Catching fire: How BTS finally vaulted into U.S. radio airwaves with 'Dynamite'
SEOUL -- K-pop super group BTS is no stranger when it comes to smashing album sales and breaking music streaming records. But against its colossal brand recognition, the one nagging caveat for BTS especially in the West had been its lack of ample presence on radio airwaves -- a key index in measuring the broad public appeal of an artist.
That was until its latest single "Dynamite" exploded globally, and especially more prominently in the United States and other Western territories, such as Britain. The septet made history last month by becoming the first South Korean recording artists to reach No. 1 on Billboard's main Hot 100 singles chart with the disco-pop track.
--------------------------------
Rosneft says it did not sell any oil products to North Korea in 2018-2019
SEOUL-- Russian energy giant Rosneft said Monday that it has neither sold any oil products to North Korea nor conducted any commercial activity in the country in the 2018-2019 period.
The company also underscored its "strict compliance with Russian and international law," stressing that it has not been involved in any illegal activity amid U.N. Security Council sanctions that restrict oil exports to Pyongyang.
(END)