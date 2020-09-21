Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech at an annual United Nations meeting

Third, we should pursue the path of 'Green Recovery'. September 7 was the 'International Day of Clean Air for blue skies', which was proposed by Korea and subsequently adopted at the United Nations. As blue skies re-emerged once human activities came to a halt, we came to reflect once again on the question of how humans and nature can co-exist. I hope more countries will participate in the Global Green New Deal Solidarity which seeks to address the climate crisis while creating jobs and enhance inclusiveness at the same time. I hope to see major progress be made in this regard at the P4G Summit that will be held in Korea next year.