BTS performs on NPR's 'Tiny Desk Concert'

SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band BTS on Monday appeared on the "Tiny Desk Concert" show on National Public Radio (NPR), presenting a live performance of its lastest single "Dynamite" and other past hits.
The seven-member boy band presented a prerecorded live performance of its new disco-pop single, along with two other songs -- "Save Me" and "Spring Day" -- which was streamed online through NPR's YouTube channel on Monday morning (U.S. time).
The segment, a little over 14 minutes in length, was backed by a four-man live band and was recorded in a mini studio resembling an old vinyl record shop.
"We simply wanted to share great energy to everyone around the world," BTS singer J-Hope explained of how "Dynamite" was produced to bring joy to music fans during the trying times of the pandemic.
Member Jin said BTS members loved watching other performances on the show and that the group was "very honored and excited" to appear on the program.
"We hope to be able to perform (the songs) for you all again someday (in person)," Jungkook added.
The South Korean boy band made history last month by becoming the country's first recording artists to top Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart with its latest single. The previous highest-charting South Korean artist was soloist PSY, whose 2012 viral hit "Gangnam Style" peaked at the No. 2 spot.
