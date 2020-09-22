(LEAD) Snapback of U.S. sanctions on Iran renews concerns over Pyongyang-Tehran ties
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- The United States is concerned about possible cooperation between North Korea and Iran in weapons trade and development and will do anything it can to prevent it, a U.S. envoy said Monday.
The remarks from Elliott Abrams, U.S. envoy on Iran, came hours after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the resumption of U.S. sanctions on Tehran.
"It remains the policy of the United States to counter Iran's malign influence in the Middle East, including transfers from Iran of destabilizing conventional weapons and acquisition of arms and related materiel by Iran," the U.S. president said in an executive order signed earlier Monday.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo later warned any entities, including states, violating the Iran sanctions will too face serious repercussions.
"Our actions today are a warning that should be heard worldwide. No matter who you are, if you violate the U.N. arms embargo on Iran, you risk sanctions," Pompeo said in a joint press conference attended by secretaries of defense, treasury and commerce, as well as National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien.
Washington had long suspected a connection between Iran and North Korea in nuclear and other weapons development.
Abrams renewed such concerns soon after the U.S. declared a snapback of U.N. Security Council sanctions on Tehran.
The U.S. envoy on Iran and Venezuela said the U.S. will do whatever it can to prevent cooperation between Iran and North Korea, Reuters reported.
Earlier, the news agency reported North Korea and Iran "have resumed cooperation on a long-range missile project, including the transfer of critical parts," quoting an unnamed U.S. official.
The State Department highlighted past cooperation between Iran and North Korea on various weapons development programs as the U.S. renewed sanctions on a number of Iranian researchers and institutions.
"The Shahid Haj Ali Movahed Research Center has played a key role in Iran-North Korea missile cooperation," it said in a released statement.
"(The Department of) Treasury is also updating the sanctions listing for Seid Mir Ahmad Nooshin... Nooshin was key to negotiations with the North Koreans on long-range missile development projects," it added.
North Korea remains under a wide range of U.S. and international sanctions that prohibit any transfer to and from the communist state of parts and materials that can be used for weapons development programs.
Still, the communist state is said to have violated such sanctions, using various tactics that include ship-to-ship transfers.
