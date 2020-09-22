BTS' 'Dynamite' again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100
WASHINGTON, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean boy band BTS' new single, "Dynamite," again finished second on Billboard's main singles chart, spending its fourth week in the top two tiers of the chart, Billboard reported Monday.
"BTS' "Dynamite" ranks at No. 2 on the Hot 100 for a second week after spending its first two weeks on the chart at No. 1," the report said.
The Hot 100 chart is refreshed every Tuesday.
The BTS' song continued to dominate the music industry in terms of digital sales, with 78,000 downloads in the fourth week following its release, according to Billboard.
The South Korean septet made history when it became the first South Korean artist to top Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart on Aug. 31.
Previously, the highest-charting South Korean artist ever on the Hot 100 was soloist PSY with his 2012 viral hit "Gangnam Style," which peaked at the No. 2 spot.
Their song, "Dynamite," was the 20th song in Billboard's history to spend its first two weeks on the chart at the top, and also the 47th song ever to debut at No. 1, according to Billboard.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)