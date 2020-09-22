(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 22)

The Yasukuni Shrine has come to symbolize Japan's wartime aggression. The shrine contains the remains of 14 Class A war criminals. It is a lot different from the Seoul National Cemetery of South Korea and Arlington National Cemetery in the U.S. Abe's presence at the shrine was improper by all means and cannot be justified under any circumstance. He should not dare to go there again if he really wants to reflect on Japan's wartime atrocities and wrongdoings.