(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 22)
Specter of militarism
: Abe's shrine visit opens wounds of war victims
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe raised the specter of Japan's past militarism by visiting the Yasukuni Shrine, Saturday. His visit came four days after he stepped down due to health problems. It was a sheer reminder of his nationalist ambitions to beautify his country's shameful history.
We have to express shock and anger at Abe's move. No one knows better than him that a visit to the controversial shrine will open the wounds inflicted by Japan's war crimes. He once infuriated South Korea and China in 2013 when he made a pilgrimage to the shrine while serving as prime minister. At that time, he also elicited an expression of "disappointment" from the U.S. Abe should have refrained from repeating such a provocative act.
The Yasukuni Shrine has come to symbolize Japan's wartime aggression. The shrine contains the remains of 14 Class A war criminals. It is a lot different from the Seoul National Cemetery of South Korea and Arlington National Cemetery in the U.S. Abe's presence at the shrine was improper by all means and cannot be justified under any circumstance. He should not dare to go there again if he really wants to reflect on Japan's wartime atrocities and wrongdoings.
It is appropriate for the Moon Jae-in administration to express "deep concern and regret" over Abe's shrine visit. Foreign ministry spokesman Kim In-chul issued a statement saying: "We express deep concern and regret that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Yasukuni Shrine, a symbolic establishment that beautifies Japan's colonial plunder and war of aggression, right after his resignation."
As the statement pointed out, neighboring countries and the international community cannot trust Japan unless Japanese leaders face up to history squarely and take sincere action to atone for its disgraceful history. As long as it continues to deny its responsibility for past colonialism and imperialism, Japan can never make a genuine reconciliation with its neighbors and help heal the wounds of Koreans, Chinese and others who were subject to untold suffering from its aggression and occupation.
Abe has long been criticized for his attempts to make Japan a "normal country" that can wage war against others. He went all-out to erase the word "pacifist" from Japan's postwar Constitution which renounces the use of force to settle international disputes. He failed to revise the Constitution during his rule. But he apparently wants his successor, Yoshihide Suga who took office last week, to keep promoting his nationalist agenda. In early September, he even proposed that Japan develop the capability to stage preemptive strikes on enemy bases.
Abe's shrine visit can be seen as his move to rally Japan's right-wing supporters around his ultra-nationalist causes. He has not hesitated to reveal his intention of exercising his influence over the Suga government by helping him with diplomatic affairs. Abe should stop trying to pull the strings from behind the scenes to move Japan further toward the right and revive its militarism.
