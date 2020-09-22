Go to Contents
14:00 September 22, 2020

Sept. 23

1992 -- South Korea and Taiwan close their diplomatic missions in each other's capital after South Korea switched its diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China.

2002 -- North Korean athletes come to Busan, South Korea's largest port city, to participate in the 14th Asian Games.

2010 -- South Korean President Lee Myung-bak and his Chinese counterpart, Hu Jintao, seek ways to bring North Korea back to denuclearization talks and means to address Pyongyang's nuclear issue. The bilateral summit, held on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, follows Lee's proposal for a package deal on dismantling the North's nuclear weapons programs.

2011 -- South Korea is reelected to the executive board of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Eleven board seats were up for election at the IAEA general conference in Vienna, Austria. Newly elected board members include Cuba, Mexico and Italy.
(END)

