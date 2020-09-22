Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Tuesday's weather forecast

09:01 September 22, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/15 Sunny 0

Incheon 24/16 Sunny 0

Suwon 25/15 Sunny 10

Cheongju 25/14 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 24/14 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 25/11 Sunny 0

Gangneung 21/14 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 25/14 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 24/15 Cloudy 0

Jeju 23/19 Cloudy 20

Daegu 23/14 Cloudy 0

Busan 23/17 Cloudy 20

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK