Tuesday's weather forecast
09:01 September 22, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/15 Sunny 0
Incheon 24/16 Sunny 0
Suwon 25/15 Sunny 10
Cheongju 25/14 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 24/14 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 25/11 Sunny 0
Gangneung 21/14 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 25/14 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 24/15 Cloudy 0
Jeju 23/19 Cloudy 20
Daegu 23/14 Cloudy 0
Busan 23/17 Cloudy 20
