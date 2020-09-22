Go to Contents
New project K-pop act NCT 2020 to drop album next month

10:27 September 22, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- NCT 2020, a new project K-pop band from SM Entertainment, will drop the first of the group's two-part debut studio album next month, according to the company Tuesday.

The boy band with a massive lineup of 23 members will release "NCT 2020: Resonance Pt. 1" on Oct. 12, according to SM.

NCT 2020 is an umbrella team that brings together members from pre-existing teams under SM's "NCT" brand -- NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV and an upcoming NCT-branded act that has yet to officially debut.

"Pt. 1" will comprise 12 songs, including the double lead tracks "Make A Wish" and "From Home"

NCT, or Neo Culture Technology, is SM's international idol group project that emphasizes expandability, flexibility and modularity in lineup and music.

Envisioned by SM founder Lee Soo-man, NCT was launched in 2016 with the aim of producing an endless number of international boy bands under the NCT umbrella based in major cities around the world.

This image provided by SM Entertainment shows the cover art for NCT 2020's upcoming new album "NCT 2020: Resonance Pt. 1." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

