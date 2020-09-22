Samsung releases limited edition of Odyssey gaming monitor
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday launched a limited edition of its Odyssey gaming monitor in South Korea in collaboration with esports organization SK Telecom CS T1 Co. (T1).
The Odyssey G7 Faker Edition is inspired by T1's star League of Legends player Lee Sang-hyeok, who is best known by his in-game name Faker, according to Samsung.
The special edition comes with an exterior design using T1's signature colors, red and dark silver, and features the partnership logo of Samsung and T1.
The curved monitor is also engraved with the signature of Faker on the stand and the lower bezel.
The Odyssey G7 Faker Edition comes in two models, with the 32-inch variant priced at 1 million won (US$850) and the 27-inch version selling at 870,000 won.
The Odyssey G7 monitor was unveiled earlier this year with its QLED display boasting curvature of 1000R, delivering an immersive viewing experience for gamers. It also features a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.
Samsung signed a partnership with T1 in May to boost its presence in the fast-growing gaming monitor market.
According to market researcher International Data Corp. (IDC), the global gaming monitor market is estimated to grow from roughly 7.8 million units in 2019 to 12.2 million by 2023.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)