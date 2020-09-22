Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #LG #coronavirus

(LEAD) LG partially shutters headquarters building in Seoul over virus

17:33 September 22, 2020

(ATTN: UPDATES lead, paras 2-4)

SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- LG Group, South Korea's fourth-largest conglomerate, on Tuesday said it has partially closed its headquarters building in Seoul over virus infections.

The West Building of LG Twin Towers in Yeouido, western Seoul, has been shuttered partially after two employees of LG Electronics Inc. tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the group said.

One employee came to work until Friday before testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, while another received a positive virus test result Tuesday, according to the company.

LG said floors six through nine of the building will be closed through Wednesday, and all office rooms of the building will be disinfected.

Last month, LG partially shuttered the East Building of LG Twin Towers after a child at the group's in-house day care center tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

LG Twin Towers is home to the group's main affiliates, including LG Electronics, LG Chem Ltd. and LG Display Co.

This photo, taken on Sept. 17, 2020, shows the LG Twin Towers, the headquarters of South Korean conglomerate LG Group, in Seoul. (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK