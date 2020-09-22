(LEAD) Moon warns of zero tolerance for those who hamper antivirus fight
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in issued a strongly worded warning Tuesday against such acts of holding unauthorized street rallies and spreading fake news that obstruct the government's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, about a week ahead of the beginning of the extended Chuseok holiday.
He took note of local health authorities' report earlier in the day that South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed below 100 for the third consecutive day.
But it's premature to be complacent, he stressed, speaking in front of pool reporters at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae.
"There's a long way left to go, and in any case, we should not let our guard down," he said.
In particular, the government will take strong measures against every act hampering the antivirus fight, the president emphasized.
He cited reports of "illegal" protest rallies planned, similar to the Aug. 15 Liberation Day demonstration in the central Seoul area of Gwanghwamun blamed for a resurgence of new cases in the country, and fake news that is still prevalent.
South Korea should not defend such "anti-social crimes," which endanger the safety of the community and collapse the lives of neighbors, in the name of freedom of speech or assembly, he added.
He warned those who put society at risk not to expect "any tolerance," saying the government will fulfill its duty to protect the people.
The nation's health and disease control authorities are on high alert over the possibility of a surge in coronavirus cases during and after the Chuseok holiday, the Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving Day.
Moon expressed hope the National Assembly will pass the bill Tuesday on allocating the fourth supplementary budget of this year.
The proposed budget, worth 7.8 trillion won (US$6.7 billion), is mainly aimed at providing financial support to struggling merchants and self-employed people in the midst of the prolonged pandemic.
If the budget bill is passed on the day, the government will get most of the scheduled relief money payments done before Chuseok, which falls on Oct. 1 this year, according to Moon.
"The supplementary budget is not the end," he said. "The government will continue efforts, without stopping, to take care of people in need."
