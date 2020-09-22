PM Chung Sye-kyun receives COVID-19 test
13:42 September 22, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun was tested for the coronavirus, his office said Tuesday.
He received the testing, as one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.
The office said the prime minister canceled his schedule for the rest of the day.
The aide came in contact with a COVID-19 patient on Sept. 7 and tested positive Monday.
The staff member hasn't met with Chung since Sept. 16, the office said.
