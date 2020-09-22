Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #prime minister #coronavirus

PM Chung Sye-kyun receives COVID-19 test

13:42 September 22, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun was tested for the coronavirus, his office said Tuesday.

He received the testing, as one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.

The office said the prime minister canceled his schedule for the rest of the day.

The aide came in contact with a COVID-19 patient on Sept. 7 and tested positive Monday.

The staff member hasn't met with Chung since Sept. 16, the office said.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (C) heads to a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Seoul on Sept. 22, 2020. (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK