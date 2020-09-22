K League title contenders to clash on penultimate weekend of season
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- The two leading contenders for the 2020 South Korean club football title will square off on the penultimate weekend of the season.
The Korea Professional Football League (K League) announced the fixtures for the final stretch of the K League 1 season Tuesday. The 12 teams were split into two tiers, the top six in Final A and the rest in Final B, after matches Sunday. They will finish out the season by playing five more matches within their own groups from Sept. 26 to Nov. 1.
Ulsan Hyundai FC enter the stretch drive in first place with 50 points, just two ahead of the three-time defending champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. These two clubs will meet on Oct. 25 at Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, 415 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
Ulsan are trying to win their first title since 2005, while Jeonbuk are going for an unprecedented fourth consecutive championship. Pohang Steelers sit 10 points behind Jeonbuk in third place, a gap that they'll be hard-pressed to erase over the final five contests.
Jeonbuk have beaten Ulsan in both of their meetings this year. Those are the only two losses for Ulsan in 2020.
The split stage kicks off Saturday with a match between Suwon Samsung Bluewings and FC Seoul in Final B, followed by five more matches Sunday.
The top six clubs are guaranteed to finish no lower than sixth. The bottom six are separated by just seven points and the last-place club at the end of the season will be relegated to the K League 2 for 2021.
Teams will play every weekend from here on, except for Oct. 10 and 11, which falls during the Oct. 5-13 FIFA international match window. The South Korean senior men's national team and the under-23 national team will play exhibition matches on Oct. 9 and 12, with players from the K League set to be called up for both sides.
The last Final B match day will be Oct. 31, and the Final A season will conclude on Nov. 1. All matches will kick off at 3 p.m.
