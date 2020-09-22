American pitcher in KBO returns home following auto accident involving family
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- Kia Tigers' pitcher Aaron Brooks has returned to his home in the United States after his family members were injured in an auto accident.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club said Tuesday that Brooks' wife and their two children were injured in a crash caused by a driver who ran a red light.
"Obviously, he has to be with his family right now," the Tigers said. "We send them our best wishes."
Of secondary concern, it is not clear when or if Brooks will be available to pitch for the Tigers again this year, as they battle for a playoff spot. When Brooks returns to South Korea, he must be quarantined for 14 days, as mandated by the South Korean government for all international travelers. The regular season will end near the end of October, with the postseason to start in the first week of November.
Brooks has been one of the best starters in the KBO in his first season. He's 11-4 with a 2.50 ERA, the second-lowest mark in the league, and he has won all four starts in September with a 0.95 ERA.
The Tigers entered Tuesday's game against the Kiwoom Heroes in sixth place at 59-50, only half a game out of the fifth and final playoff spot.
