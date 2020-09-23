(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 23)

The NEC has been embroiled in controversy several times. In the April 15 parliamentary elections, it allowed the DP to use its campaign slogan "Root out past ills!" even while banning the opposition from using its slogan "Devastated livelihoods!" When the commission is already under fire for its impartiality, who would trust the results of by-elections next year and the 2022 presidential election? The government must withdraw its nomination of Cho as soon as possible.

