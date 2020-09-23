Wednesday's weather forecast
09:00 September 23, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/15 Sunny 20
Incheon 23/16 Sunny 20
Suwon 24/15 Sunny 20
Cheongju 24/15 Sunny 20
Daejeon 23/14 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 22/12 Sunny 20
Gangneung 20/15 Sunny 80
Jeonju 24/14 Sunny 20
Gwangju 24/15 Cloudy 30
Jeju 23/19 Cloudy 30
Daegu 23/15 Cloudy 30
Busan 24/18 Sunny 60
