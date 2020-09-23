2 S. Korean MLB pitchers to make final regular season starts on same day

This will be the fourth time this season that these two will start on the same day. They have yet to win together. Last weekend, Ryu suffered his second loss of the season despite holding the Philadelphia Phillies to two runs over six innings. Kim had his worst start of the year, getting charged with four earned runs in 5 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but his teammates got him off the hook and rallied for a 5-4 victory.