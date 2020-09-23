Seoul cultural center to offer 'hanji' craft kits ahead of Chuseok
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- A cultural center in the traditional village of Bukchon in central Seoul will provide kits for making lanterns with the traditional paper of "hanji," the city government said Wednesday.
The Bukchon cultural center will offer 100 kits for making paper lanterns to celebrate the full moon, according to the city government. The kit includes decorations symbolizing Chuseok, such as a pair of rabbits on the moon and "songpyeon," a rice cake enjoyed during the annual holiday.
Interested residents can sign up at the city's website (http://hanok.seoul.go.kr) and the cultural center's social media channels starting Thursday. The kits will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
This year's Chuseok holiday runs from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.
