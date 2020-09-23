Police recommend non-indictment for ex-baseball club CEO over graft charges
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Police said Wednesday they recommended a former professional baseball club president and two league officials not to be indicted on graft charges.
Suseo Police in southeastern Seoul said they have forwarded the case to the prosecution with a recommendation of non-indictment, having been unable to find enough evidence against the ex-CEO of a Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club, one umpire and one official league scorer.
Back in December, the KBO began looking into claims the three played golf on several occasions during the 2016 and 2017 regular seasons. The KBO believed these meetings were inappropriate actions that could influence games' outcomes, and lacking further investigative authority, the KBO asked police in March to handle the case.
The KBO received multiple anonymous tips regarding their golf outings.
Under South Korea's sports promotion act, team employees or executives and officials in professional leagues must not receive, demand or promise to accept improper solicitation in connection with their sports.
