Seoul stocks turn lower late Wed. morning on battery, bio slump
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares switched to losses late Wednesday morning, led by a slump in battery-related stocks and bio firms.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 13.4 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,319.19 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index got off to a strong start after a 2.38 percent plunge the previous session but lost ground on a fall in market heavyweights.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem fell 2.66 percent, with rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI dipping 2.13 percent.
Local analysts said investors were disappointed with Tesla's battery day, a big event for global stock markets. Investors had anticipated a new battery technology, whereas the U.S. electric vehicle maker introduced a productivity enhancement strategy.
Biopharmaceuticals also dipped, with industry leader Samsung Biologics falling 3.28 percent and Celltrion losing 2.05 percent.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics slipped 0.52 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 0.49 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver rose 2.28 percent, with its rival Kakao up 2.69 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,163.55 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.45 won from the previous session's close.
