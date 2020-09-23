Gov't official aboard boat goes missing near inter-Korean border island of Yeonpyeong
13:44 September 23, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- A government official aboard a fishery inspection boat went missing near the inter-Korean border island of Yeonpyeong in the Yellow Sea earlier this week, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
Authorities are looking into military intelligence that the 47-year-old official has ended up in North Korean waters after going missing Monday, the ministry said without providing further details.
