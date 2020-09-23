(2nd LD) Gov't official aboard boat goes missing near inter-Korean border island
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean fisheries control official went missing while on duty aboard an inspection boat off the western border island of Yeonpyeong earlier this week, and authorities are looking into intelligence that he could have ended up in North Korean waters, officials said.
The 47-year-old official affiliated with the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries disappeared from the boat before noon Monday. Colleagues only found his shoes on the vessel and reported his disappearance to the Coast Guard, prompting an intensive search operation.
"According to our military intelligence, he was found in North Korean waters late Tuesday, and we are looking into details," the ministry said in a statement. "We will take necessary steps, including investigating how he went missing and checking related facts with North Korea."
It was not immediately known if he was found alive or not.
Weather conditions were favorable at that time, and several other Coast Guard and naval ships were also carrying out patrols nearby, as it is the peak crab-catching season, a military source said.
"It is expected to take a few more days to figure out exactly what happened to him," the source said.
The ministry did not elaborate as to how it would communicate with North Korea. The inter-Korean military hotlines, as well as the liaison line between the two Koreas, were severed in June after Pyongyang vowed to "completely" close those communication channels in anger over propaganda leaflets sent from the South.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
