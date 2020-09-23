Prayers, get-well wishes pour in for family of KBO pitcher Aaron Brooks
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- There have been no shortage of prayers and get-well wishes for family members of Kia Tigers' ace Aaron Brooks during their recovery from a recent auto accident, prompting the pitcher to express his gratitude on social media on Wednesday.
Brooks left his Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club Tuesday to be by his family in Kansas City, after his wife, Whitney, and their two children, Monroe and Westin, were injured in a crash caused by a driver who ran a red light.
The rest of the Tigers still had a game to play Tuesday evening. Manager Matt Williams and the rest of the coaching staff, plus the players, wore caps and helmets with initials or names of the Brooks' family members written on them, in a show of support and get-well wishes.
The Tigers lost to the Kiwoom Heroes 2-0 Tuesday, and out of respect for the Brooks family, the Heroes had a muted celebration, even though it was a crucial victory in a tight pennant race.
Han Hyun-hee, the winning pitcher for the Heroes, said he kept Brooks and his family in his thoughts.
"I will be praying for them to get better," Han said. "Even though I haven't talked to Aaron, we are both players in the KBO and that makes us colleagues. All of our players are concerned, too."
On Wednesday, the Tigers uploaded a video clip, titled "Praying for the Brooks' family," in support of their ace and his loved ones.
Brooks found a moment in these hectic times to show his appreciation on Twitter, saying, "I love you Kia! And for everyone in South Korea that welcomed my family and I with open arms. We appreciate all the love we have gotten through this terribly unfortunate time."
Whitney tweeted earlier, "The support we've received from the Kia Tigers and their fans has been amazing to say the least. From the bottom of our hearts we appreciate all of you."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)