Prayers, get-well wishes pour in for family of KBO pitcher Aaron Brooks

17:06 September 23, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- There have been no shortage of prayers and get-well wishes for family members of Kia Tigers' ace Aaron Brooks during their recovery from a recent auto accident, prompting the pitcher to express his gratitude on social media on Wednesday.

Yang Hyeon-jong of the Kia Tigers pitches against the Kiwoom Heroes in a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, on Sept. 22, 2020. He is wearing a cap with the name of teammate Aaron Brooks' son, Westin, written on it, in a show of support for Westin's recovery from injuries sustained in an auto accident in Kansas City. (Yonhap)

Brooks left his Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club Tuesday to be by his family in Kansas City, after his wife, Whitney, and their two children, Monroe and Westin, were injured in a crash caused by a driver who ran a red light.

The rest of the Tigers still had a game to play Tuesday evening. Manager Matt Williams and the rest of the coaching staff, plus the players, wore caps and helmets with initials or names of the Brooks' family members written on them, in a show of support and get-well wishes.

Park Chan-ho of the Kia Tigers is in action against the Kiwoom Heroes in a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, on Sept. 22, 2020. Park is sporting a helmet with the initials W.B. for Westin Brooks, son of Park's teammate Aaron Brooks, in a show of support for Westin's recovery from injuries sustained in an auto accident in Kansas City. (Yonhap)

The Tigers lost to the Kiwoom Heroes 2-0 Tuesday, and out of respect for the Brooks family, the Heroes had a muted celebration, even though it was a crucial victory in a tight pennant race.

Han Hyun-hee, the winning pitcher for the Heroes, said he kept Brooks and his family in his thoughts.

"I will be praying for them to get better," Han said. "Even though I haven't talked to Aaron, we are both players in the KBO and that makes us colleagues. All of our players are concerned, too."

On Wednesday, the Tigers uploaded a video clip, titled "Praying for the Brooks' family," in support of their ace and his loved ones.

Brooks found a moment in these hectic times to show his appreciation on Twitter, saying, "I love you Kia! And for everyone in South Korea that welcomed my family and I with open arms. We appreciate all the love we have gotten through this terribly unfortunate time."

Whitney tweeted earlier, "The support we've received from the Kia Tigers and their fans has been amazing to say the least. From the bottom of our hearts we appreciate all of you."

In this file photo from Sept. 13, 2020, Aaron Brooks of the Kia Tigers (C) chats with a teammate in the dugout after being pulled during the bottom of the seventh inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game against the NC Dinos at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

