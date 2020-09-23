SK Innovation OKs SK IE Technology's stake sale to PEF
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- SK Innovation Co. said Wednesday that it has decided to sign a deal with a private equity fund for a pre-initial public offering (IPO) of its wholly owned subsidiary SK IE Technology Co.
Under the plan, SK IE Technology will issue 6.2 million new shares -- 10 percent of its total shares -- and sell the stake to local private equity fund Premier Partners for 300 billion won (US$258 million).
The deal would reduce SK Innovation's stake in SK IE Technology to 90 percent.
The pre-IPO deal would pave the way for next year's successful IPO of SK IE Technology, a South Korean manufacturer of lithium-ion battery separator.
